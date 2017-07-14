The Walking Dead stuntman dies after accident on stage

Stuntman John Bernecker, who performed as a stunt man on films such as Logan, Black Panther and The Fate of the Furious, is dead after injuries sustained on the set of The Walking Dead.

According to reports, Bernecker fell more than 20 feet onto a concrete floor. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead on Wednesday.

Director Michael Bay, who worked with Bernecker in the past, released a statement: “Such a sad day with the passing of John Bernecker, in a tragic accident on their (The Walking Dead’s) set.” Bay also expressed his support for the cast and crew.