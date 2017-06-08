Warriors up 3-0 in NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors are one game away from perfection.

In Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Golden State went into the unfriendly confines of Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena to take down the Cavaliers 118-113 to push their advantage to 3-0 in the best-of seven series.

With a few minutes remaining in the game, the Cavaliers looked like they would close the gap to 2-1, but collapsed in the final few minutes, unable to make a shot.

In fact, the Warriors outscored Cleveland 29-19 in the fourth quarter, with the majority of that coming in the waning minutes of the game.

With three minutes left in the game, the Cavaliers led by six points, but failed to point a point on the scoreboard in the final 180 seconds, while Golden State continued to pile on the points, led by Kevin Durant’s 14 points in the final quarter.

The win was the Warriors’ 15th in a row, moving them one game away from becoming the first team to finish the postseason undefeated.

They swept the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs 4-0 apiece to make it to this point.

The 3-0 lead is big in another way as well. After finishing with the best record in NBA history (73-9) a year ago, Golden State failed to close out the Finals to win consecutive titles after leading three games to one, giving the Cavaliers their first-ever title and bringing a championship to Cleveland for the first time in many decades.

The stars of the Cavaliers did their jobs — LeBron James scored 39 points and Kyrie Irving had 38 points — the Warriors always had an answer and were the better team.

Klay Thompson led the way with 30 points and Stephen Curry added 26 points to go along with Durant’s team-high 31 points, including a 3-pointer over James with 45 seconds remaining to put an exclamation mark on the win.

Game 4 will be played in Cleveland at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 9.