Were you disappointed with No Man's Sky?

I bit my fist to stop myself from screaming like a teenager when I first heard about No Man’s Sky.

The hype for the game was huge and the system was very impressive. The game uses random generator technology to produce varieties of planets for the virtual space traveler to explore, many with randomly generated life forms. I had never heard the number “quintillion” before, but apparently that’s how many planets are actually in the game.

It’s basically infinite. Developers say that if they leave the servers up for decades, all of the players put together still won’t have explored even one percent of the available planets.

“Take my money! Take it!” I said.

Of course, my PC is incompatible with No Man’s Sky and a laptop that would run the game would cost about $1,000. There’s also a PS4 version, which is apparently more stable. I had committed myself to buying a Playstation 4 just for this game. Forget my student loans and car payments. I was going to have this game.

But then I went to Youtube and watched some guy’s video of himself actually playing the game. That’s when I decided that I could live without it.

I don’t think it’s a bad game, it looks really good (although I haven’t played it), but it’s not quite the miracle of modern technology that I was thinking it was.

Lets start with some common consumer complaints. The trailer showed a herd of large alien animals. Some were bathing in rivers, another got agitated and charged, knocking down trees. None of the people who’ve already spent thousands of hours actually playing the game have seen animals bathing in water, moving in herds, affecting their environments, and no rivers at all. Animals are still cool, but not as complex as we thought. There’ also seems to be no such thing as a sandworm in the game, which was apparently seen in a trailer.

I could go on. In fact, there’s a huge list online of features that developers said would be in No Man’s Sky that never made it to the actual game. But the point of it is that the game is not nearly as in depth and complex as players believed from the hype and talk from the creators.

I joined a couple of Facebook groups, because the game is still cool enough that I enjoy looking at the pictures of aliens that players have posted. In those groups, I’ve watched the anger heat up to a steady boil.

The game is $60. Considering how mad I get when I spent $10 on something and it’s not what I expected, I certainly understand. Sales have also dropped faster than a crashed space ship, another trailer feature which has yet to be seen in the game.

In my opinion, it’s not all the creators’ faults. Some or a lot of it is, but a lot of it is the over blown hype. Hype can get too big for the creators to control, although it might have helped with the backlash if they’d taken time to say “sorry everyone, we had to take this feature out,” or “this feature isn’t ready yet.”

This is also the major reason why I never pre-order a game.

A little more honesty in the trailers wouldn’t have hurt either. I watched the trailers and I believed I was watching actual gameplay footage. But what killed it for me was the apparent repetitiveness. Again, I could easily be wrong since I haven’t actually played the game. There’s only so much you can learn from a Let’s Play video.

But in this guy’s video, he spent three hours exploring 10 planets in 10 different solar systems. First he stopped at the space port to buy or sell supplies, then he stopped at the planet side ship dock to do the same, then he collected resources until the sentinels attacked him for breaching the prime directive.

All of those things repeated 10 times in a row: port, dock, mine, repeat.

And personally, I was at a loss to see what the big difference was between all of the planets. The animals were cool, the planets had some differences, but they all seemed very similar to me.

That’s one point that the fans of No Man’s Sky always argue about. Some say “All of these planets look exactly alike,” and others say “You’re just mad because you were expecting something different.” (Plus a lot of cuss words.)

The game has no shortage of supporters, and it should. It looks good, just not as good as I thought.

I’d certainly be as angry as any of the other raging Facebookers if I’d actually bought PS4 without doing my research. If I had the correct system, I’d still get it. I love wide open sandbox, and I’ve gotten to where I enjoy the casual, laid back exploration type games rather than the tense, nail biting boss battles and dungeon crawling. But as it stands now, one Youtube blogger saved me from blowing two weeks pay on the system I would have needed for this game and for that I thank that glorious nerd.

And to save myself from another near miss, I’m committed to not reading any of the articles about Star Citizen.