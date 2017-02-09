What was your crowning moment of awesome?

As gamers, all of us have experienced that feeling of glory at some point: finally defeating Ganondorf or escaping the enemy’s secret base before it explodes. But there are certain achievements which go a step beyond: defeating that game without gathering any extra life containers our outsmarting PKs in an MMO when you were outnumbered three to one.

We are looking for your astounding moments of gamer glory, your crowning moments of awesome, the moments that made you jump up and yell, “What’s my name!?”

Submissions may be published on the Malvern-Online.com website or in the print edition on the Friday entertainment page.

Guidelines:

Sorry, this is not a paying thing

The ball park word count is around 500 words, but very flexible. We’ll publish between 250 words and 1,000 (And for something like this, maybe even up to 2,000 words. Longer stories will be published online due to space.)

Submission does not guarantee publication.

Please send us a picture of yourself to run with the story (optional).

Please send submissions to MDRecordEntertainment@Gmail.com

We hope you will tell us the tale of your greatest victory!