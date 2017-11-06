Woman injured in Sunday chainsaw attack

The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Robert Shawn Mitchell is in jail, accused of attacking a woman with a chain saw on Sunday, Nov. 5.

According to the affidavit, the attack stemmed from an argument between Mitchell and the victim over using Mitchell’s truck. Mitchell allegedly told the victim he should “finish her off” and attacked her with a chain saw. Witnesses said the victim was bleeding profusely and had to be taken to the hospital. A friend of the victim said she is expected to recover.

One witness told detectives that Mitchell had been convicted of attacking his ex wife with a chain saw and spent 8 years in prison. This incident is reported to have happened in Hot Springs in 2008. According to reports, Mitchell allegedly invaded his ex-wife’s home, sawing down the door, before he chased her out of the house and fled in his truck.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a hold was issued on Mitchell to keep him in jail until the trial.