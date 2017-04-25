Wonder Woman slays Kardashians

Friday, June 2, 2017 will be a monumental day in my life. Not only is it my birthday; but Wonder Woman will finally dominate big screens in her very first feature. To say that I am excited is an understatement. I have been a Wonder Woman fanatic since 1978. I was her for Halloween (alternating every odd year as Stevie Nicks), I wore Wonder Woman UnderRoos (remember those?), I made bracelets to deflect bullets. I even covered an ordinary cotton rope with gold thread to create my own Lasso of Truth.

See, I am 44 years old. My generation was not the first to discover the comic book/graphic novel genre. Yet, now that we are all grown up, the kids that waited until Sat. morning to see their heroes, are now in positions to produce quality superhero movies. The story lines have improved (the exception being Suicide Squad; loved the witty quips and Harley Quinn, but the plot was lackluster). In stark contrast to the low budget, and often campy B movies that I remember, now we get to see the action in the way it was meant to be seen. With the invention of computer generated imagery (CGI), the ability to create vast universes; and the capability of creating exactly how we imagined our heroes should look; the film genre has evolved in a fantastically entertaining way.

The genre's roots began in a movement not unlike underground, self-published, pamphlets and 'zines. Jerry Seigel; creator of Superman, spent many nights in his attic as architect of a world where justice always prevailed. He had no inkling that his drawings were to become a worldwide phenomenon. In early 1940’s William Moulton Marston, a psychologist, was a consultant for comic book publishing house. His role was to make sure that the content produced was not too violent.

He became disenchanted with violence for the sake of violence; he wanted to to see a unique hero, one that could affect his current society without punches and force fields. He decided to create a superhero that fought back with love, empathy, and intelligence. His wife, Elizabeth Holloway Marston, suggested it be a woman. Marston liked the idea and was able to convince publishers that adding a female to the alternate universes would deflect criticism that their content was too violent.

In 1941 Wonder Woman, also known as Diana Prince became the first super heroine. “Frankly Wonder Woman is psychological propaganda for the new type of woman, who, I believe, should rule the world,” Marston explained in an interview. Later, when The Justice League was formed, Marston became incensed that Wonder Woman/Diana Prince was employed as a secretary. He felt that was such a stereotypical female role. For the 1940's, Marston was quite the progressive thinker. He wanted her to rule the world; he did not think she could accomplish that while fetching coffee for the men in the office, or by answering telephones. "Wonder Woman will rule the world. She is meant for greater endeavors," Marston said.

Six months after her inception, that is exactly what she did. Wonder Woman got her own comic book series. She remains one of the top three superheroes of all time.

So why has it taken 70 years for her to get her own feature film; one that has what appears to be a decent storyline, and a big Hollywood budget? Perhaps society is ready to freely accept her strong feminism. Diana Prince is not a woman needing rescue or a distressed damsel. This was evidenced in Batman v Superman. Though she was not a main character, her actions definitely affected the outcomes. Fans went insane when she first appeared on-screen. That was back in 2014.

Wonder Woman has been changing the world for women since her inception. Another first that will usher in her big screen, stand- alone, debut, is director Patty Jenkins. She is the first female filmmaker to have ever directed a comic book movie.

It is no secret that I am counting the days until June 2. Yet there is a bit more to my Wonder Woman fangirl affinity. See, I am the mother to an impressionable 11-year-old girl. Mainstream media tends to shine a light on the empty and vain. I do not want my baby girl to think that she can only get a man by twerking, licking microphones a la Miley Cyrus, or by showcasing her assets like a Kardashian sister. In fact, I am raising her to think she doesn't need a man to take care of her- she can take care of herself. Yes, I am aware Wonder Woman's uniform is not the most modest. Yet it is her strength, independence, compassion, and most of all intelligence that are influential.

It is way past time that the world is exposed to a positive female role model. We will have that soon. Take notice Miley and you vapid Kardashians, along with the rest of your kind. There's a new girl in town; your services have been rendered null, and most of all useless.