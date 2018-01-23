Work continues on East Page

Highway Department work crews resumed work on East Page on Tuesday now that temperatures have gone up. Malvern Mayor Brenda Weldon said the reason for the hold up was the bad weather. The ground temperature must be over 40 degrees before crews pour asphalt or it’ll break up.

Crews have milled much of East Page but are in the process of re-paving and repairing some holes.

Weldon said the work crews are as eager for the work to be finished as drivers are. Weldon said the reason for that is because the Highway Department places them on a deadline. If crews do not finish in time, they pay a penalty.

She said she doesn’t know when work will be finished. That will likely depend on the weather. Asphalt also cannot be poured if it rains.