Wrastlin' with wrestling

Each Tuesday, and Wednesday morning I get to listen to two of my co-workers discuss intricate plot lines and twists. The three of us share a small space with our desks butting up to each other. Initially I thought their discussion was centered upon the finale of the Walking Dead. Ear buds in; no spoilers please, lower your voices boys. I do not have cable or satellite. So I will not see that one for another one thousand million years (what it actually feels like to miss it).

Last Tuesday, my phone was dead so I couldn't listen to my tunes just yet. I heard them utter a couple of words that caught my attention. I do not remember what those words were; but finally because I too wanted to laugh like Waddles was at that moment, and mainly because I am nosy, I asked what they were talking about. RAW and SMACKDOWN. Really?

All this time I have been ignoring those boys out of fear of spoilers, they were discussing the intricacies of "wrastlin'"? Okay, I understand that the McMahon Family has mad promotional skills. They are also geniuses regarding expanding and developing their brand, into the ginormous empire that is a world-wide pop culture icon. Shoot; if I, Dana Keener, the girl whom loathes all sports, save for fishing, has the knowledge I possess, then cheers to the McMahons. For they have successfully permeated all markets and demographics.

Today I said to Waddles, "Surely you realize all of that is fake right?" His reply changed my entire point of view. While I can give props to the showmanship, high dramatics, and all the components of a "match," I have always questioned why so many are so passionate about it. Waddles said, "Okay. Right, we know that it is not real. But it is just like reading a novel series, or even those shows you watch. They aren't real right? Well it is exactly the same thing."

Exactly. The. Same. Thing. What? After a tiny amount of consideration, I realized that he is correct. Apparently the story lines are fantastic since my boys dig it so much. The three of us are a cerebral triad. We discuss anything and everything, so it cannot be that heinous if they are regular viewers. I might- I said might- give it a shot.