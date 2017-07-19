WWE's Shane McMahon survives helicopter crash into the Atlantic Ocean

A helicopter carrying WWE’s Shane McMahon crashed into The Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday. A commercial flight on its way to Kennedy Airport picked up the helicopter’s emergency call and relayed the information to the controllers at a FAA radar facility.

Lifeguards on Gilgo Beach witnessed the crash and said the helicopter went down pretty hard. The two lifeguards raced out in kayaks to pick up McMahon and the pilot.

Both McMahon and his pilot were not injured. McMahon tweeted afterward “I’d like to thank the man upstairs for looking out this morning & thanks to pilot Mario, Suffolk County Marine Bureu & Babylon Coast Guard.