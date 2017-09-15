Your pet could be "Leader of the Class"

Are you a pet lover? If so, get your beloved pet featured in the Malvern Daily Record 2018 Newspapers In Education Pet Calendar.

To enter your pet, fill out the form found on page 8. The cost is $5 per pet and 25¢ per vote.

Each entry will also receive one pet calendar at no extra charge. Calendars may be purchased for $2 each while supplies last. You may also pre-order calendars before the contest deadline.

The top 12 pets will be featured on one of the 12 months of the year in the calendar.

Each pet entered will be featured in the calendar in a collage of photos within the calendar.

The calendar proceeds benefit the Newspapers In Education program, providing newspapers to students in local schools.

Each pet will have 40 words or less to describe the animal.

Rules are as follows • only one pet per entry/photo • contest ends Oct. 31, 2017 • no limit to how many pets you can enter • pet owners agree to allow their pets to be featured in the calendar without compensation • MDR has the right to refuse any contest entry it deems inappropriate.