Johnny and Wanda Pilcher announce their 48 year anniversary

Johnny and Wanda Pilcher wish to announce their 48 year anniversary. Johnny and Wanda were marries on the 20th day of July 1973. They share two songs, Dale Pilcher and his wife Teresa Pilcher of Malvern and Dwayne Pilcher and his wife Monica of Texas. They share seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Johnny and Wanda also share their love for their church families and most of all their love for their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ

