Johnny and Wanda Pilcher wish to announce their 48 year anniversary. Johnny and Wanda were marries on the 20th day of July 1973. They share two songs, Dale Pilcher and his wife Teresa Pilcher of Malvern and Dwayne Pilcher and his wife Monica of Texas. They share seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Johnny and Wanda also share their love for their church families and most of all their love for their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- Lady Leopards preparing hard for volleyball season 2021
- 48 Year Anniversary
- Yarbrough Softwash tackles Malvern City Park Pavilion
- Malvern Super Moms: Leopard football mom’s engage in fun activities at Mom's Clinic 2021
- Malvern, Bismarck golfers face Arkadelphia, Nashville
- Local elite women’s softball team representing Malvern at Annual Hope Watermelon Festival Softball Tournament 2021; CA Crew Women’s C softball team creating noise on the diamond for 2021
- Judge, Senator celebrate intern
- Leopards finish third overall; Malvern golfers debut productively in season-opening match at DeGray Golf Course
Popular Content
Articles
- Local elite women’s softball team representing Malvern at Annual Hope Watermelon Festival Softball Tournament 2021; CA Crew Women’s C softball team creating noise on the diamond for 2021
- Malvern Super Moms: Leopard football mom’s engage in fun activities at Mom's Clinic 2021
- Leopards finish third overall; Malvern golfers debut productively in season-opening match at DeGray Golf Course
- Malvern, Bismarck golfers face Arkadelphia, Nashville
- Glen Rose Golf Classic 2021: Annual golf tournament fundraiser exceeds expectations of success benefiting Glen Rose golf program
- Yarbrough Softwash tackles Malvern City Park Pavilion
- Malvern Football Father, Son Retreat 2021: Leopard seniors enjoy togetherness with spiritual guidance, brotherhood and fun
- Three decades of service: Malvern's Bearl White retire's after 32 years
- Judge, Senator celebrate intern
- Lady Leopards preparing hard for volleyball season 2021
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you watching the Olympics
You voted: