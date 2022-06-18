With summer now in full swing, it’s important to be aware of the danger that the heat can present here in the South. Here are five tips to stay cool during these upcoming summer months.
Drink plenty of fluids
You’ve probably heard it your whole life, but it still rings true. Staying hydrated is crucial for our bodies to keep away heat-related injuries and illnesses like heat stroke and fever. Our bodies release sweat to keep cool, but if we don’t intake enough fluids, we will quickly run out. Water is the best, but sports drinks can also help to restore electrolytes, just be sure not to overhydrate.
Wear appropriate clothes
It seems like a no-brainer, yet it’s still important to remember. Wear clothes that are appropriate for the weather. Try not to wear the three-piece suit on a sweltering, triple digit day. Instead, opt for shorts and a light colored, short sleeve shirt, or tank top, if you can.
Avoid the sun
From drawing the shades in your house to using more sunscreen, this one can go a long way in your struggle to beat the heat. Dermatologists actually recommend that sunscreen be worn every single day (even cloudy days) to protect against damaging rays, but suggest at least SPF 50 during summer months. Aside from suncreen, try to limit exposure to the sun by staying in the shade when outdoors.
Take breaks
Summertime in Arkansas is not the time or place to prove yourself. The heat will win every time. When doing yard work, or working your shift, make sure to take regular breaks. These are perfect times to rehydrate and sit in the shade. It can be easy to reach your limit without noticing because you’re used to doing more work during cooler months, so stay mindful of the temperature and don’t feel pressured by anyone to do more than you feel comfortable.
Check on others
Make sure that others are staying cool and hydrated. Doing so will help you to stay mindful of how you’re handling the heat. Make sure that any elderly person you know has air conditioning and is safe.
It’s everyone’s responsibility to take the heat seriously. Follow these tips to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and cool as the temperature rises.