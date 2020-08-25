Wilson Intermediate School first day of school pic.

 LaQuita Jones, Ed.S. Principal at Wilson Intermediate School in Malvern, screens students to check their temperature before they are allowed to enter the building Monday for the first day back to start the 2020-2021 school year. 

 Gerren Smith

Several students and educators all across the Natural State headed back to school Monday to begin the 2020-2021 school year a little different. Check out how Malvern school district conducted its first day back in Tuesdays August 25 MDR newspaper edition.

