The Malvern/Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce along with members of the Malvern City Council; city county and state officials; employees and the community with the Malvern Fire Department were present during a special ground breaking ceremony Tuesday for the new and upcoming North Malvern Fire Station located on Moline Street.
Lance Howell, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce with Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon and Malvern Fire Chief Jeremy Harper welcomed all attendees to help celebrate the beginning stages for the new Malvern fire station.
Read more details of the groundbreaking in Wednesdays April 14 MDR newspaper edition.