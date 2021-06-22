Jewell “Pete” Willis, Jr., known as a sharp dresser, seen speaking during a special reception in the honor of Nancy Mae Ross Green, educator and teacher of The Malvern Rosenwald Tuggle School, originally the [Malvern Colored School], held in her honor Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Bethel AME Church Fellowship Hall in Malvern. Willis was one of five former students of Green that spoke during the reception.