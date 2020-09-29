Finally after two cancellations in April and June, the Christmas on the Courthouse Square fundraiser event is ready to kick off Friday at the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds. Members of the Hot Spring County Courthouse Christmas Committee has planned a Dorey's drive-through fish fry fundraiser for Friday October 2 beginning at 11 a.m until 1 p.m.
HSC Courthouse Christmas Committee member Glorie Thornton said, "We were not able to have our fundraiser on the Courthouse Square in April because of COVID-10. Read more details in Tuesdays September 29 MDR newspaper edition.