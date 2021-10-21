Glen Rose School District presented its Annual Report to the Public Monday evening in the school cafeteria. The comprehensive report cited data concerning enrollment changes, accreditation details, budget information, and test score statistics, as well as recommendations for improvement.
Superintendent Tim Holicer opened the meeting with the Administrative Report. Holicer stated that enrollment was at 950 as of Oct. 1, down slightly from last year, and down for the second consecutive year.
Holicer shared that every fund category regarding the budget had either positive variances or a zero balance, indicating that the district is in good shape, financially.
