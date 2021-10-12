Wilson Intermediate School is proud to announce that their Gifted and Talented Specialist, Mrs. Brenda Rush, has been named Arkansas’s teacher representative for the 2021 Global Learning Fellowship. The NEA Foundation Global Learning Fellowship is a year-long program that brings teachers from all over the U.S. together with the goal of fostering global awareness and citizenship in the public classroom.
Only one teacher per state is selected, and Rush had the honor of being named the Arkansas Global Learning Fellow for 2021.
Read the full story in Thursday's Oct. 7 MDR newspaper edition.