Members of the Malvern Fire Department joined the Arkansas Task Force-1 Urban Search and Rescue Team and the National Guard 77th Combat Aviation Brigade for a joint helicopter training exercise Tues. afternoon at the Ouachita River Whitewater Park on Riverview Drive in Malvern.
Arkansas USAR Task Force-1 is a group of dedicated first responders from around Central Arkansas who are specially equipped and trained to assist in search and rescue efforts of victims trapped in collapsed concrete or steel structures, providing location and extraction services as well as emergency medical care.
