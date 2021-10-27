Angela Sexton, Director of Financial Aid at Arkansas State University Three Rivers, will represent as Mrs. Hot Spring County in next year’s Mrs. Arkansas America Pageant which is set for June 25, 2022.
Sexton spoke with MDR about her platform of bringing hunger relief to Hot Spring County—and all of Arkansas—in conjunction with the annual Summer Cereal Drive, sponsored by THV11 and Arkansas Foodbank.
Sexton and ASU Three Rivers have participated in the event three years in a row, taking first place in their division each time. Donations are made by dropping off boxes of cereal low in sugar and high in protein to one of several Shop & Drop locations, or by giving cash. It only takes the organization $1 to provide one box of cereal to someone in need.
Read the full story in Wednesday's Oct. 27 newspaper edition.