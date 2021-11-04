Malvern Daily Record extends a sincere ‘Thank You’ to all the men and women who have served, and are currently serving, in the armed forces. Veterans and active-duty members with proof of military service can take advantage of these awesome deals on Nov. 11.
Don’t forget to bring your military or veteran I.D., and please check with the retailer first to confirm deal in your area.
Applebee’s
Get a free meal from a select menu.
Baskin-Robbins
Buy one sundae, get one 50% off, $2 off medium milkshakes, and/or get $5 off a $35 cake when ordering through the Baskin-Robbins app.
Bob Evans
Choose from seven homestyle cooked meals for free. Dine-in only, drink not included.
Bombshells Restaurant & Bar
Get %20 discount.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Dine-in patrons get a free small boneless wings with choice of sauce and a free non-alcoholic drink all day.
