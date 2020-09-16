The Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a child found alongside westbound Interstate 30 on Tuesday near Exit 117 in Benton. According to a statement from ASP, troopers responded to the call at 8:53 a.m. Tuesday, after a motorist reported a child had been dropped from a moving vehicle. Read more in Wednesday September 16 MDR newspaper edition.
