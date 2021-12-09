Despite Poyen’s heartbreaking loss last week in the semifinals of the 2A State Playoffs, their star-studded senior quarterback Colton Lowe and head coach Vick Barrett have been named one of three finalists for Hooten’s Arkansas Football 2021 Farm Bureau Insurance Awards.
Lowe, who has surpassed the 2,000 yard mark as the Indians leading rusher and end zone performer, is a finalist for the 2A Offensive Player of the Year. Barrett, is a finalist for the 2A Coach of the Year.
Read more details and see all finalists in Wednesday's December 8 and hootens.com