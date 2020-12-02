More Christmas decorations have been added to the Hot Spring County Courthouse Monday. Ray Bailey is seen near the window in front of the courthouse preparing to add Christmas lights.
Beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the HSC Courthouse
- Gerren Smith
Gerren Smith
Reporter
