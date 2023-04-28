Bismarck Lions place fifth overall, Tracksters Davis, Avalos represent for Lady Lions
PRESCOTT — The Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions represented in several field and running events Tuesday at the 3A-7 Senior High Conference meet hosted at Cummins Stadium in Prescott.
BHS tracksters Kelssia Davis, along with Johnny Diaz, Caed Keithley, Ben Keithley, Joseph Porter, and the Lions’ relay team placed while competing in events during the conference meet.
The Lions finished fifth overall and earned 29 total points. Prescott finished first place overall to capture the senior high boys and girls conference meet titles.
Read full story details and see results in Thursday's April 27 MDR newspaper edition.