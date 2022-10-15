Bismarck High School held homecoming ceremonies Friday at Doyle Henderson Field. The 2022 Bismarck Homecoming King and QueenDane Stephenson and Alex Wesson was crowned during the ceremony with recognition of the 2022 BHS Homecoming Royalty.
Mostly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. High around 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: October 15, 2022 @ 9:05 am
Bismarck High School held homecoming ceremonies Friday at Doyle Henderson Field. The 2022 Bismarck Homecoming King and QueenDane Stephenson and Alex Wesson was crowned during the ceremony with recognition of the 2022 BHS Homecoming Royalty.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Ten movies were nominated for Best Motion Picture this year for the 2022 Oscars. Some were blockbusters, and others flew under the radar. Which one do you think will take home the big prize on March 27?