Bismarck Homecoming Royalty King and Queen 2022 pic.
Gerren Smith

Bismarck High School held homecoming ceremonies Friday at Doyle Henderson Field. The 2022 Bismarck Homecoming King and QueenDane Stephenson and Alex Wesson was crowned during the ceremony with recognition of the 2022 BHS Homecoming Royalty. 

 

