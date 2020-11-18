Hundreds of emergency food boxes were distributed to several families in Malvern Tuesday at the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds during the Central Arkansas Development Council food distribution for November.
This was the agencies second round of emergency food distribution of more than 500,000 lbs. of boxes of food to provide food or individuals and families in the community.
Volunteers from the community, along with staff from the Ouachita River Correctional Unit and CADC representatives helped distribute food boxes to several families in the county. Also during the event, volunteers helped direct the lines of vehicles into the fairground entrance during the distribution process. Read more in Wednesdays November 18 MDR newspaper edition.