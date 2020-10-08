The Central Arkansas Development Council has announced its agency is holding another emergency food distribution for boxes of food in their 19 county service areas during October and November. This week, CADC began its emergency food distribution for more than 500,000 lbs. of boxes of food to provide food or individuals and families in the community. On November 17, CADC is scheduled to finish its emergency food distribution in Hot Spring County at the HSC Fairgrounds in Malvern.
