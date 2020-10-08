CADC emergency food boxes drive-through pic.2#2

In May, Arkansas State University Three Rivers was the designated site Central Arkansas Development Council distributed hundreds of its emergency food boxes to families in Hot Spring County. On November 17, CADC will distribute emergency food boxes in Hot Spring County at the Fairgrounds.

 Gerren Smith

The Central Arkansas Development Council has announced its agency is holding another emergency food distribution for boxes of food in their 19 county service areas during October and November. This week, CADC began its emergency food distribution for more than 500,000 lbs. of boxes of food to provide food or individuals and families in the community. On November 17, CADC is scheduled to finish its emergency food distribution in Hot Spring County at the HSC Fairgrounds in Malvern.

Tags

Recommended for you