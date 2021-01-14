Samantha Pennington pic.

Samantha Pennington, a pharmacist at Community Care Rx works diligently to help and serve the people of this community. 

 Gerren Smith

In honor of National Pharmacist Day, the staff at Community Care Rx in Malvern  are being recognized for the work they do especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Community Care Rx is often known for being the pharmacy with a great big heart.

Samantha Pennington, a pharmacist at the business has exemplified that nickname through her presence with a delightful spirit to help care for their patients and customers with a big heart. Read more about details about Pennington and National Pharmacist Day in Thursdays January 14 MDR newspaper edition.

