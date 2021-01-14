In honor of National Pharmacist Day, the staff at Community Care Rx in Malvern are being recognized for the work they do especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community Care Rx is often known for being the pharmacy with a great big heart.
Samantha Pennington, a pharmacist at the business has exemplified that nickname through her presence with a delightful spirit to help care for their patients and customers with a big heart. Read more about details about Pennington and National Pharmacist Day in Thursdays January 14 MDR newspaper edition.