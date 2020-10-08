After two cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Christmas on the Courthouse Square Dorey's Fish Fry drive-through fundraiser event October 2 was a huge success. The fundraiser was held at the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds.
HSC Courthouse Christmas committee member Glorie Thornton mentioned on behalf of the committee that the fundraiser exceeded its expectations. Despite having to cancel previously scheduled fundraisers in April and June, Thornton was not sure how things would turnout. But, she was very thankful to everyone that played a major role and part to help with the fundraiser, she said. Read more in Thursdays October 8 MDR newspaper edition.