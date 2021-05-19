The Christmas on the Courthouse Square Dorey’s Fish Fry drive-through fundraiser event last Thursday at the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds was another successful occasion.
More than 150 to-go meals were sold, according to HSC Courthouse Christmas committee member Glorie Thornton.
The committee’s spring fundraiser turned out in a positive way that helps anticipate a unique look at the courthouse and present an extraordinary event for the community, something special to look forward to in December 2021.
