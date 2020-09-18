Christmas on the Courthouse square

A fundraiser to bring in funds to help with Christmas on the Hot Spring County Courthouse square this year will be held Oct. 2.

With December only a few months away, plans are still hopeful for another extraordinary Hallmark holiday event for the 2020 Christmas on the Courthouse Square. The Hot Spring County Courthouse Christmas committee has planned a Dorey’s drive-through fish fry fundraiser for October 2 beginning at 11 a.m until 1 p.m. at the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds. Read more details in Fridays September 18 and upcoming MDR newspaper editions. 

