With December only a few months away, plans are still hopeful for another extraordinary Hallmark holiday event for the 2020 Christmas on the Courthouse Square. The Hot Spring County Courthouse Christmas committee has planned a Dorey’s drive-through fish fry fundraiser for October 2 beginning at 11 a.m until 1 p.m. at the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds. Read more details in Fridays September 18 and upcoming MDR newspaper editions.
featured
Christmas on the Courthouse Square fundraiser set Oct. 2
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
Gerren Smith
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- Indians 4-0: Tribe defense and trio Carter, Sanchez, Rhodes soar for TDs in 43-6 victory against Murfreesboro
- Beavers overcome first half mistakes to win 40-20 over Cardinals
- Lady Leopards volleyball defeats Lady Comets
- Jr. Cubs defeat Jr. Miners for second win in a row
- Panthers back on winning trail, secure close road win at Parkers Chapel, 36-30
- Leopards fall in close bout with Rams
- Bismarck Lady Lions compete in first cross country event
- Jr. Lady Panthers show progression in tough loss hosting Hot Springs
Popular Content
Articles
- Authorities arrest Level 4 sex offender
- Bear cub spotted in Malvern
- Officers respond to Hot Springs shooting
- ASP: Child dropped from moving vehicle Tuesday
- Council receives update on new police, fire station
- MDR Athlete of the Week: Jaxson Carter
- Congratulations! MHS graduate awarded scholarship
- Magnet Cove Jr. Lady Panthers victorious against Arkadelphia, travel to face Malvern
- Leopards peewee takes on Lions
- Bismarck golf hosts Smackover and Fountain Lake
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.