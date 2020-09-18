HSC Clerk's office pic.

Liz Pfeiffer, HSC Deputy of  Elections (seated) with (standing) Patty Griggs, Deputy Payroll Clerk and Sandy Boyette, County Clerk review information pertaining to using the new balotar ballot on demand  election system and software to process absentee ballots in the clerk’s office Thursday.

With the 2020 November General Election shortly arriving, several registered voters are thinking differently about how to vote due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Voting centers will be available to cast ballots but voters have the option to use absentee ballots. Read more details about absentee ballots for the general election in Friday's September 18 MDR newspaper edition.

Tags

Recommended for you