Bobbi Cummings, Vice-President of P.E.O. Chapter BC Malvern, presents a scholarship to her granddaughter, Meredith England. Meredith is a 2020 graduate of Bentonville High School and is attending the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.
Congratulations! England awarded scholarship
