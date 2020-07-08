﻿Malvern football coach tests positive for COVID-19

The Malvern football team, in a statement posted on social media, announced Tuesday evening that one of the football coaches tested positive for COVID-19. The coach was reportedly on campus Monday for a workout.

“The coach has not had symptoms of the virus but was tested after learning of prior contact with a confirmed case. The coach did not find out about the contact with a confirmed case until after Monday’s practice and immediately went to be tested this morning (Tuesday,)” according to the statement.

School staff are currently working the Arkansas Department of Health to “investigated the nature of the athletic practice and worked to determine the number of students that were in close contact with the coach,” according to the statement.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health guidance, if a student was in close contact with the coach, he or she is advised to quarantine for 14 days, get tested for the virus and stay away from campus.

“Since learning of the positive test, we have reached out or are working to reach out to the parents of students who were in the group lead by the coach. Because the groups are split between a number of coaches, there were a limited number of students working with each coach. In talking to the coach and the students/parents thus far, we currently do not believe that any student was in close contact with the coach as currently defined by the ADH,” according to the statement.

School staff have also sanitized all areas in Bill Hunt Fieldhouse.