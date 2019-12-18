11th annual Christmas Meal

Volunteers are preparing for the 11th annual Christmas Community Meal.

The meal will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 (Christmas Day) at First United Methodist Church in Malvern.

The meal is free to anyone in the community and will consist of ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, roll, dessert and drink.

Guests eating at the church will receive a gift.

Santa will stop by the church during the meal on his way home to the North Pole.

Delivery is available by calling John Allan Funk at (501) 332-4625 or FUMC at (501) 332-5289. Please limit delivery meals to four meals per address.

Anyone wishing to volunteer or donate may also call the numbers listed above.