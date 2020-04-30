17 COVID-19 cases reported in HSC

The number of coronavirus cases in Hot Spring County increased by seven to a total of 17 cases, according to the Arkansas Department.

An additional person has also recovered for a total of six recoveries, and no one has died as a result of the virus in the county.

More than 285 Hot Spring County residents were tested for coronavirus and received negative results, according to the ADH.

Across the state, as of Thursday morning, there are 3,207 cases with 1,279 recoveries and 59 deaths.

In the state, more than 46,000 people have been tested.

The number of cases across the country has reached more than 1 million.

There have been 1,040,488 cases and 60,999 reported deaths.