187 active COVID-19 cases in HSC

With more than 100 positive COVID-19 cases reported at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit, there are 187 active active cases in Hot Spring County.

During a daily press briefing Tuesday, Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith, said 128 people at the unit have tested positive. Officials believe that number will increase as more test results are reported.

Cindy Murphy, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Corrections told the Malvern Daily Record Monday that all of the inmates at the unit have been tested and all staff will be tested.

She mentioned that the first cases were reported at the unit Saturday when five inmates test positive.

The unit is currently under lockdown, so inmates are required to stay in their barracks and individuals who have tested positive are separated from other inmates, Murphy said.

In total, Hot Spring County has had 226 positive case of COVID-19 and 39 people have recovered.

No deaths as of result of COVID-19 have been reported and 2,301 people who were tested for the virus received negative results.

Across the state, the number of COVID-19 cases is at 16,678 with 5,221 cases being considered active.

The number of deaths is at 237.

More than 264,000 Arkansans have been tested for COVID-19 with 247,814 receiving negative results.

During the press conference, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Smith discussed a model created by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences which predicts a peak in cases Sept. 30. The model estimates there will about 133,000 total cases and more than 3,300 hospitalizations. The worst case estimates have the peak set Sept. 19, with 251,843 total cases and 6,295 hospitalizations.

“We don’t want it to get there,” Hutchinson said. “Our goal is to change the trajectory.”