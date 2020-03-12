2 arrested for officer’s death, state seeking death penalty

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of Hot Springs Officer Brent Scrimshire.

Kayvon Ward is facing charges of capital murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a defaced firearm.

Coriama Hernandez, who is being charged as an accomplice, is facing charges of capital murder and aggravated assault.

Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Lawrence, who is representing in the state in the case, said she is seeking the death penalty for both individuals.

Tuesday, Scrimshire conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Kenwood Street in Hot Springs after Ward, the driver of the vehicle, reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign. There was also a small child inside the vehicle without a car safety seat.

Scrimshire asked for Ward’s driver’s license and current proof of insurance, as well as, telling him to contact someone to retrieve the child or bring a safety seat.

Ward allegedly provided a false name and date of birth.

Another officer Anthony Larkin later arrived at the scene along with Hernandez.

When asked by the officers, Hernandez would not provide Ward’s name.

While officers were speaking with Hernandez, Ward allegedly attempted to exit the vehicle. The officers attempted to stop him and handcuff him.

“Ward told the officers three different times that they were not going to arrest him. He resisted arrest and began actively fighting both officers,” according to Lawrence.

During the incident, Hernandez began fighting the officers allowing Ward to break free and run into a fenced in backyard.

Once in the backyard, Ward fire multiple shots at both officers.

Scrimshire was shot in the upper torso above his bulletproof vest. Officers then returned fire striking Ward.

After shots were fired, Hernandez fled the scene in the vehicle.

A defaced firearm was reportedly located underneath Kayvon Ward.

Scrimshire and Ward were both transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Scrimshire was pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of the gunshot wound inflicted by Ward, Lawrence said.