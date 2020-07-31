2 Ouacita River Unit inmates die of virus

Two Arkansas Division of Correction inmates undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms in community hospitals were pronounced deceased Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Both men had been housed at the Ouachita River Unit.

One inmate was pronounced deceased at UAMS in Little Rock. He was in his early 70s and serving a sentence for a drug related offense.

The other inmate was pronounced deceased at Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton. He was in his late 60s and serving a sentence for kidnapping.