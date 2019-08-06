2019 Fair Queen Pageant set for August 17
Tuesday, August 6, 2019
Malvern, AR
The 2019 HSC Fair Pageant will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Boys and Girls Club of Malvern and Hot Spring County starting at 1 p.m. Sign up will conclude on Sunday, August 11.
The pageant Meet and Greet will be held at the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds on Sunday August 11, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Entry forms are available at Robin's Boutique with Merle Norma and the HSC Extension Office. For more information please call Brenda at 501-815-2780.
