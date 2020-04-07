2020 Brickfest canceled

In consideration of a community facing health and safety concerns and local businesses facing a downturn in the economy, the board of Malvern Brickfest has canceled the event for 2020. The difficult decision was made due to uncertainties brought on by the coronavirus epidemic, according to a news release.

“We are disappointed to have to make this call,” said Brickfest Chairman Von Michael. “It is not a knee-jerk decision or one made out of panic. It’s about making sure our community is safe and our supporters are able to focus on their own businesses and financial well-being.”

Brickfest relies on man-power and financial support from local businesses, many of whom are struggling with the effects of COVID-19. With some businesses making tough choices on cutting back hours, furloughing staff and even temporarily closing, Brickfest organizers say expecting sponsorships in a time like this would be unreasonable.

In addition to the challenging business climate, the festival’s board also had to consider health risks a festival-type crowd creates. Thousands attend Brickfest each year which puts local residents together with visitors and vendors from around the state and beyond. Plus, under current conditions, vendors, entertainers, and Brickfest leaders are all unable to make commitments.

The decision to cancel is also an effort to align with recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and the Arkansas Governor’s Office. The CDC says that “individuals, communities, businesses, and healthcare organizations are all part of a community mitigation strategy.” According to the CDC, large events and mass gatherings, such as festivals, contribute to the spread of COVID-19 via travelers who attend these events. The size of Brickfest in terms of attendance, the many locales represented by visitors and vendors, and the safety of our own population – especially those at higher risk of infection – were all considerations.

Brickfest Scholarships for area high school seniors will still be chosen and awarded, but all other Brickfest activities and events, including the Miss Brickfest Pageant, will be canceled. Those who normally partner with Brickfest on off-site events may be able to adjust their particular activity and hold some version of it without the Brickfest name or association.

“It breaks my heart that we have to cancel. This community and its people come first, and protecting them physically and financially is first and foremost in our minds and prayers,” said Michael.

Thanks to the work and planning of the City of Malvern and Mayor Brenda Weldon, improvements to the park that hosts the festival could be in place for next year’s event. It is hopeful that new pathways will assist attendees throughout the park next summer if state funding holds up for the city’s grant.

Information regarding cancellation will be added to the festival’s website at MalvernBrickfest.com as well as the Brickfest Facebook page. With much already in place, organizers say Brickfest is primed and ready for a grand return in 2021.