26 players suspended Beavers to take field with 12 players

After a brawl broke out between Glen Rose and Fouke during a game at Fouke on Friday, September 20, 2019, it was unsure if the Glen Rose Beavers would be able to take the field for this week’s Homecoming match up against Two Rivers.

An appeal was sent to the Arkansas Activities Association and upon review it was determined that 12 Glen Rose players didn’t leave the sideline to participate in the brawl. The 12 players were reinstated after a blanket ejection had suspended all players on both teams. There will be 26 Glen Rose players not taking the field this Friday.

According to Glen Rose Head Coach Mark Kehner, the brawl took place after a punt that bounced towards the Fouke sideline. During the punt, some Glen Rose players had thrown blocks that knocked down some Fouke players. A Fouke player then left the sideline with his helmet in his hand and hit a Glen Rose player in the head. It can also be seen on a viral social media video that a Fouke fan leaves the stands, jumps over the fence onto the field, and attacks a Glen Rose player from behind. It is unsure if criminal charges will be filed for this incident. The Arkansas Activities Association announced earlier this week that it is investigating this incident. It was also announced that Fouke would forfeit their game this Friday against Prescott.

After the brawl, that took place at the 4:03 mark in the third quarter, both head coaches decided to suspend play. The Beavers, who had dominated the game, had taken a 41-0 lead to this point. The Beavers claimed their first victory after struggling their first two weeks of the 2019 season. The Beavers now head home to open 4-3A Conference play with a 1-2 record.

All suspended players will be able to participate in the daytime Homecoming festivities on Friday. The daytime festivities begin at 2 p.m. in the arena. The evening ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff following at 7 p.m.