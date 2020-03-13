3 new virus cases in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of novel coronavirus cases in Arkansas has risen to nine, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials announced Friday.

Hutchinson announced the state had identified three new cases in the central Arkansas area and recommended that events with more than 200 people in four counties that have seen cases be canceled. Those counties are Grant, Jefferson, Pulaski and Saline.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Hutchinson's administration on Thursday told public schools in Grant, Jefferson, Pulaski and Saline counties to shut down after the number of cases in the state rose.

The new cases include someone in Little Rock, and officials do not know from whom the person contracted the illness.