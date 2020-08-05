350 boxes of food distributed to the community

In a time of need, Calvary Church Of God In Christ in Malvern, associated with eight churches in the New Day District rallied together Monday to distribute food boxes to families in the community during a Free Food Giveaway event.

New Day District General Superintendent Bishop Robert G. Rudolph, Jr., and pastor of Calvary Church of God In Christ said they distributed 350 cases of food boxes to families in the community and the event was very successful. Rudolph emphasized how important it was to reach out to people in the community during challenging times of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Rudolph mentioned, the eight churches in the New Day District come together to host a community event once a month in different locations. He appreciated everyone who participated and contributed their efforts to help individuals and families in need by serving the community—doing God’s work to be a blessing to others.

The Calvary Church of God In Christ exemplifies, “A Church Driven By The Cross.”