42 to be hired in HSC for census

This summer the U.S. Census Bureau is hiring 42 more census takers in Hot Spring County.

Interested individuals can make $21 an hour plus 57.5 cents a mile working as a census taker in Hot Spring County

Workers may work 20 to 40 hours a week and may choose what hours to work—mornings, afternoons, weekends, and/or evenings.

Census takers will interview household residents and update address lists. Applicants who are hired will attend paid training before beginning work.

Prior to the census, census takers used maps and address lists to determine if the addresses are correct. They will visit households that have not responded to the census, speak with residents and use electronic devices—such as smartphones and tablets, issued by the Census Bureau to collect census data.

As a census taker, individuals can contribute to help the community get an accurate count.

The census numbers are used to determine how many congressional representatives a state has and also to divide up the federal tax money that is returned to cities and states, based on their populations. This money is used for everything from hospitals to schools to roads.

To apply, people must be at least 18 years of age by April 1; have a valid social security number and email address; U.S. citizenship, and in most cases have a vehicle.

To apply, go online to 2020census.gov/jobs. The process takes about 30 minutes. Anyone has not yet completed a census form is encouraged to go to my2020census.gov. It takes about 10 minutes to complete.

For more information, questions or about applying, please contact Stanley Rest at 618-525-1426 or via email at stanley.m.rest@2020census.gov.