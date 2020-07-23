5th Annual Spa-Con canceled

Organizers announced Thursday via social media that the 5th Annual Spa-Con, held in Hot Springs, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, originally scheduled for September 18-20, joins many canceled comic conventions around the country. Organizers posted on social media that they have had the best interests of convention-goers in mind. “With the virus showing no signs of abating as we had hoped it would, there is no guaranteed, safely feasible way in which to bring our vendors, celebrities and fans together and still maintain the health and safety guidelines that every health and medical expert tells us are necessary if we’re to stop the virus.”

In the post organizers announced the dates for Spa-Con 2021 stating that the convention would rise like the “Dark Phoenix.” The 2021 event is scheduled for September 24-26.