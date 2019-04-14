9 fire departments respond to Jones Mill fire

Early Sunday (April 14, 2019) morning Morning Star Fire Department was called to a structure fire at the Jones Mill Industrial Complex. Rockport Fire Department was the second fire department to respond to the fire. Mutual aide was provided by Glen Rose Fire Department, South Malvern Fire Department, Lono Rolla Fire Department, Lake Hamilton Fire Department, Magnet Cove Fire Department, Southwest Fire Department, and New DeRoche Fire Department.

The fire was contained to the Pot 1 area of the former Reynolds building. The area is leased by the Hot Spring County Solid Waste Authority, which uses it for the its wood chipping location. According to Damon Dyer, Rockport Fire chief the equipment in the building was saved but materials were lost.

The roof of the building collapsed during the fire, he said the fire will likely smolder for several days as the damp sawdust drys.

More information will be published as it becomes available.