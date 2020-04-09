AAA Extends “Covid-19 Dead Period” For Schools

Due to the continued spreading of the COVID-19, and after the announcement of the closure of Arkansas schools through the end of the school year, the AAA will extend the “Covid-19 Dead Period” for all AAA member schools through May 30, 2020.

During this time, coaches shall be prohibited from engaging in any type of face to face contact whether it be practicing, training, weight lifting, tryouts, competition or travel. Further, school athletic facilities will be closed during this period. The AAA will work with the Department of Health, Department of Education, and the Governor's office later in May to announce plans following May 30.

We continue to encourage coaches to use technology to keep up with their students during this tough time.