AAA issues update on close-contact team sports

The Arkansas Activities Association issued a COVID-19 update Tuesday concerning close-contact team sports, such as football and volleyball.

Last week the AAA released COVID-19 guidelines for fall sports tennis, golf, and cross country. Many are still waiting for guidelines on close-contact team sports.

In their update the AAA acknowledged that there are many questions concerning close-contact team sports and that they couldn’t give definitive answers on start dates, allowable practice activities for the future and plans for competition venues. “We are in communication with the Governor’s office and the Department of Health in efforts to provide these answers.”

“We have issued guidance related to the current Governor’s Directives,” the announcement said. “Please review the AAA COVID-19 page at aractivities.org/covid19. These are the valid directives until new directives are issued. Updates will be provided as soon as new directives are issued.”

The update ended by saying “Issuing guidance or setting dates that are contrary to a Governor’s Directive is not an option.”